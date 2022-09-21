Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UBA. TheStreet cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 146.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also

