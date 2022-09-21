Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,794,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

