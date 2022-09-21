Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.
Southwest Gas Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Company Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.