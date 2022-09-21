Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR stock opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $90.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 774.40% and a net margin of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.836 per share. This represents a $10.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

