Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.62. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

