New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
