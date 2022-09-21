New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 142,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Stories

