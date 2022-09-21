Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.