StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hill International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hill International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIL opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 1.33. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hill International

About Hill International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in Hill International during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International in the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Hill International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

