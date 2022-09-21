StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Hill International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Hill International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIL opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 1.33. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
