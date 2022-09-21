Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Kion Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €21.00 ($21.43) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($83.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.11.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

