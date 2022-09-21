Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.29.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average of $120.06. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 293,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 103.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,729,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,857,000 after buying an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

