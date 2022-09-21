Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $274.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,448,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

