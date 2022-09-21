Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday.

Krones Stock Performance

ETR KRN opened at €89.15 ($90.97) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €83.44 and its 200-day moving average is €79.39. Krones has a 12-month low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 12-month high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.69.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

