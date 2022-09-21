Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTS. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.29.

Shares of FTS opened at C$56.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.82 billion and a PE ratio of 21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$54.73 and a 52-week high of C$65.26.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9615074 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

