Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1,083.80.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$25.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.86. The firm has a market cap of C$6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.70 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$803.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.25 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

