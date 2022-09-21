Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.82.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.4 %

PPL opened at C$46.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.77 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$37.02 and a 52 week high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8706033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,281.15. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 241 shares of company stock valued at $10,428.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

