Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Personalis to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Personalis by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Stock Performance

PSNL opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. Personalis has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 122.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

