The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SMG opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.65.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

