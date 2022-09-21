Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Barclays upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

BYND stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $52,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

