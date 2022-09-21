Brokerages Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Target Price at $15.78

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

SCPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $11.02 on Friday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

