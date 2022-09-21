Financial Survey: A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get A2Z Smart Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for A2Z Smart Technologies and Symbotic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91

Valuation & Earnings

A2Z Smart Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 500.00%. Symbotic has a consensus target price of $20.27, suggesting a potential upside of 57.40%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than Symbotic.

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Symbotic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 30.93 -$40.29 million ($0.52) -5.77 Symbotic N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Symbotic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Smart Technologies -358.50% -130.09% -92.61% Symbotic N/A -982.21% -19.67%

Summary

A2Z Smart Technologies beats Symbotic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

(Get Rating)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.