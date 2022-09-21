Rani Therapeutics (RANI) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) is one of 952 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rani Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rani Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rani Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rani Therapeutics Competitors 3106 13058 39252 634 2.67

Volatility & Risk

Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.31%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 100.42%. Given Rani Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rani Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Rani Therapeutics has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Rani Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rani Therapeutics $2.72 million -$8.33 million -9.04 Rani Therapeutics Competitors $1.84 billion $245.93 million -3.85

Rani Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rani Therapeutics. Rani Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rani Therapeutics N/A -19.18% -18.45% Rani Therapeutics Competitors -3,209.16% -160.26% -24.32%

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

