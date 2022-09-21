Financial Review: ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% ARC Resources 18.43% 24.69% 12.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A ARC Resources $4.08 billion 2.22 $627.63 million $1.72 8.04

Volatility and Risk

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ECA Marcellus Trust I and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00

ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 76.18%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

ARC Resources beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

(Get Rating)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.