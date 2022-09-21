Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. HSBC cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1231 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

(Get Rating)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.