Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Critical Comparison

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Palomar and Unico American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Palomar alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 0 5 0 3.00 Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar presently has a consensus price target of $81.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.57%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Unico American.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Palomar has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unico American has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Palomar and Unico American’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $247.79 million 8.85 $45.85 million $1.78 48.80 Unico American $36.39 million 0.22 -$5.67 million ($3.61) -0.42

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American. Unico American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Unico American shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of Unico American shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Unico American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 15.41% 14.95% 6.00% Unico American -38.57% -41.04% -9.41%

Summary

Palomar beats Unico American on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Unico American

(Get Rating)

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also offers commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it provides group dental, vision, and life insurance policies. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.