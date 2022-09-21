Financial Contrast: Lufax (NYSE:LU) versus Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lufax alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lufax and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $9.70 billion 0.84 $2.60 billion $0.97 3.67 Upstart $848.59 million 2.21 $135.44 million $0.89 25.88

Volatility and Risk

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lufax has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lufax and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 2 2 0 2.20 Upstart 5 6 2 0 1.77

Lufax currently has a consensus price target of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 62.92%. Upstart has a consensus price target of $88.38, indicating a potential upside of 283.78%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Lufax.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 23.77% 16.50% 4.40% Upstart 8.48% 11.50% 4.96%

Summary

Upstart beats Lufax on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.