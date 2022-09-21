STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.27

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €35.27 ($35.99) and traded as high as €36.08 ($36.82). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €35.80 ($36.53), with a volume of 1,104,874 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €38.00 ($38.78) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

