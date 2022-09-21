LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

LendingClub Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,083 shares of company stock worth $598,332 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

