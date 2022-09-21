International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $654.23

Shares of International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 654.23 ($7.91) and traded as high as GBX 680.30 ($8.22). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 669 ($8.08), with a volume of 23,109 shares.

International Biotechnology Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £273.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 681.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 654.23.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

International Biotechnology Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.31%.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.