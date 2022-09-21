White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,203.97

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTMGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,203.97 and traded as high as $1,390.20. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,387.64, with a volume of 40,596 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,305.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,203.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.