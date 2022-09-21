White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,203.97

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,203.97 and traded as high as $1,390.20. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,387.64, with a volume of 40,596 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.
The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,305.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,203.97.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
