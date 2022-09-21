White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,203.97

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,203.97 and traded as high as $1,390.20. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,387.64, with a volume of 40,596 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,305.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,203.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.