Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 280,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $477,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,348.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 370,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

