Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.99

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.19. Urban One shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 137,283 shares changing hands.

Urban One Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $238.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

