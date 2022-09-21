Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.22

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $8.90. Edap Tms shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 52,351 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Saturday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $291.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Edap Tms Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 192,242 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Edap Tms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 68,506 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.