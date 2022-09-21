Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.22

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $8.90. Edap Tms shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 52,351 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Saturday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Edap Tms Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $291.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.