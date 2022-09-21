Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 807,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Alteryx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alteryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,610,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its stake in Alteryx by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 819,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 317,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Price Performance

Alteryx stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.90 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.