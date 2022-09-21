The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Short Interest Update

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,972 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $31,588,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 10,674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 552,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,322.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 376,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAPA stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAPA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

