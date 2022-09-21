Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.09

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $199.09 and traded as high as $200.93. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $200.75, with a volume of 27,694 shares trading hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2,607.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

