Short Interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Grows By 8.1%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 14,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after buying an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,919,000 after purchasing an additional 421,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

