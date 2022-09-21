iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of ICLK stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $7.63.
iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 24.94%.
Several research firms have commented on ICLK. Benchmark lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.
