iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Price Performance

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $7.63.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 24.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,886,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 358,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 256,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 143,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ICLK. Benchmark lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

(Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.