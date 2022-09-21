The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Short Interest Up 8.2% in August

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $725,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $725,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 18,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $285,608.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,678.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,084 shares of company stock worth $2,415,240 in the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vita Coco Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $718.49 million and a PE ratio of 53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

