Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Up 8.2% in August

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 245,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 62,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading

