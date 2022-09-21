Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,743,400 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 2,539,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.3 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Stock Performance

Ganfeng Lithium stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. Ganfeng Lithium has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; and Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa.

