CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on CareCloud to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of MTBC opened at $4.60 on Monday. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.26.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth about $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

