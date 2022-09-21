Piper Sandler Trims POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Target Price to $17.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

Shares of PNT opened at $9.19 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $828.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

