Liquidia’s (LQDA) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 46.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LQDA. BTIG Research upped their target price on Liquidia to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.28. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta bought 8,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $47,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,883.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 12,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,902 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

