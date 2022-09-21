GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Cut to $7.00

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

EAF opened at $4.61 on Monday. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1,256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 2,540,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 411,100 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

