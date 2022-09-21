GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Cut to $7.00

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
GrafTech International Stock Performance
EAF opened at $4.61 on Monday. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1,256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 2,540,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 411,100 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrafTech International (EAF)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.