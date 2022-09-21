NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

