United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $263.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $19.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $31.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $207.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.11.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $159,833.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,212 shares of company stock worth $6,330,244. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,998,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 379,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.