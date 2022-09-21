United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $263.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $19.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $31.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $207.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $159,833.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,212 shares of company stock worth $6,330,244. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,998,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 379,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

