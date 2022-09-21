Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ (RPHM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHMGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $10.00.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.