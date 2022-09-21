Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ (RPHM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

