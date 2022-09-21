Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) PT Raised to $16.00

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 398.44% from the company’s current price.

LRMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 317,460 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 507,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,908.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 317,460 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 507,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,908.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Celano bought 31,746 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 666,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,998. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50,795 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.