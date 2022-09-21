FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $308.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.30.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $157.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.92 and its 200 day moving average is $217.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

