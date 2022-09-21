FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FDX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $308.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.30.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $157.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.92 and its 200 day moving average is $217.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

