Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB opened at $37.73 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.